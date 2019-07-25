Nexstim Oyj: Muutos hallituksen valiokuntien jäsenissä

Nexstim Plc: Change in Members of the Board Committees 25.7.2019 13:00:00 EEST | Press release

Nexstim Plc: Change in Members of the Board Committees Company announcement, Helsinki, 25 July 2019 at 2.00 PM Nexstim Plc: Change in Members of the Board Committees Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company"), the targeted neuromodulation company developing and marketing pioneering, navigated, personalized, non-invasive brain stimulation systems for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), announces that the Board of Directors of Nexstim Plc has decided that Leena Niemistö shall replace Sami Tuhkanen as the chairman of the Nomination Committee. Ossi Haapaniemi and Katya Smirnyagina were elected as new members of the Nomination Committee. After these changes mentioned above the Nexstim Plc Board Committee members are as follows: The chairman of the Audit Committee shall be Juliet Thompson and the members shall be Rohan Hoare and Tomas Holmberg. The chairman of the Remuneration committee shall be Ken Charhut and the members shall be Rohan Hoare and Tomas Holmber