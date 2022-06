NHG investoi innovatiiviseen ratkaisuun, joka parantaa hoidon saatavuutta ja potilasvirtaa – ostaa brittiläisen QFI Consulting Ltd:n

NHG acquires health and social care digitalisation specialist Salivirta & Partners 1.12.2021 16:00:00 EET | Tiedote

Fast-growing company Nordic Healthcare Group (NHG) expands its operations by acquiring Finland-based Salivirta & Partners (formally Salivirta Oy), a well-known advisory organisation specialising in digital transformations in the health and social care sector. Salivirta’s solid expertise and experience in health and social care service design, information management, enterprise architecture and digitalisation of health and social care processes further strengthens NHG’s expertise and, thus, enables NHG to offer even more extensive services and solutions to its clients in the field of health and social care in Finland and the Nordics. After the acquisition, NHG employs around 200 people.