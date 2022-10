Night at the Olympic Stadium on Friday, 14 October

Night at the Olympic Stadium

Night run, walk and exercise on the Olympic Stadium’s outdoor and indoor tracks (Tunnel). Free of charge 18:00–22:00/00:00

Join us for a walk or run outdoors under the bright Stadium lights or in the Tunnel, our 400-m indoor running track. The outdoor track will be open from 18:00 to 22:00, the Tunnel until midnight. Entry via the Olympic Stadium’s Visitor Centre (Tower entrance). Route to the Tunnel and outdoor track fully accessible. Visitors may use the Stadium locker rooms and toilets.

Guided Stadium tour – Night at the Olympic Stadium

The tour includes the Stadium's new underground sections and the hallway of the stars. This tour also makes a special visit to the roof of the Stadium’s section A stands and concludes with the option of visiting the Sports Museum and the Olympic Stadium Tower. The tour takes around 90 minutes.

The tour in English starts at 20:30. Tickets in advance from Lippupiste.

Tower heights

Gaze upon the lights of Helsinki from 72 metres up. Tower ticket prices reduced from 18:00 to midnight.

Tower tickets 5 euro for adults and 2 euro for children, 3 euro for discount groups. Children under 7 free of charge when accompanying paying adult.

Bistro Stadion

Bistro Stadion, the Stadium restaurant with centre field views, is open until midnight.

TAHTO Center for Finnish Sports Culture

TAHTO is open until midnight. Ticket prices reduced throughout the event.