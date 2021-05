Nimityksiä tasavallan presidentin kansliassa

Appointments in the Office of the President of the Republic of Finland 27.5.2021 10:48:10 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 7/2021 27 May 2021 At a Presidential session on 27 May 2021, President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö appointed Hiski Haukkala DrSocSc as Secretary General of the Office of the President of the Republic of Finland. Haukkala will take up the post of Secretary General and at the same time Head of the Presidential Cabinet on 1 August. He transfers to the position from the University of Tampere, where he has been Professor of International Relations since 2018. Haukkala has previously served as a Foreign Policy Adviser to the President from 2016 to 2017 and as Secretary General of the Office of the President of the Republic of Finland from 1 January to 31 May 2018. Jukka Siukosaari, who has been Secretary General and Head of the Presidential Cabinet since June 2018, will become Finland’s Ambassador in London on 1 September 2021. Tuomas Telkkä MScEng has been appointed Domestic Affairs Adviser to the President of th