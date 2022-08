Nordic Lights julkistaa tammi-kesäkuun 2022 puolivuosikatsauksensa 16. elokuuta 2022

The Finnish language prospectus of Nordic Lights Group Corporation has been approved by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority 27.6.2022 17:30:00 EEST | Press release

NORDIC LIGHTS GROUP CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 27 JUNE 2022 17:30 EEST NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, HONG KONG, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. The Finnish language prospectus of Nordic Lights Group Corporation has been approved by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority. The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today, on 27 June 2022, approved Nordic Lights Group Corporation’s (“Nordic Lights” or the “Company”) Finnish language prospectus. The Finnish language prospectus will be available no later than on 28 June 2022, before the commencement of the subscription period, on the Company’s website at https://investors.nordiclights.com/listautuminen. The English language translation of the Finnish prospectus will be available no later than on 28 June 2022 on Company’s website at https://investors.no