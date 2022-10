Nordic Lights vahvistaa tarjoamaansa ajovaloissa – uudella ajovalolla entistä turvallisempaa työkoneajoa

Nordic Lights expands its offering in driving lights - A New Headlight for Safer Machine Driving 24.10.2022 13:30:00 EEST | Uutinen

Nordic Lights Group Oyj Press release 24 October 2022 at 13:30 p.m EEST Nordic Lights, a global premium supplier of high-quality lighting solutions for heavy duty equipment, is launching a new generation LED combination headlight that allows the machine to be operated and driven safely on the road without the need for separate work lights. Nordic Lights' new Sculptor 2 LED combination headlight is designed for heavy-duty machinery where lighting is needed at close range. It illuminates the front and sides of the machine where it is typically difficult to see. "The new headlight can illuminate the area around the front tires and bucket of a wheel loader, for example. The low beam remains active even when the high beam is used, keeping the front of the machine fully illuminated," says Jyrki Mikkola, R&D Director at Nordic Lights. The new headlight can be combined with all well-known brands of machinery and existing light set-ups. It includes a daytime running light feature that contribut