Nude Truth – 4 Generations of Westons: An unique photography collection arrives to Rovaniemi at the Arctic Circle

18.11.–14.12.2019 Studio & Gallery Villa Vinkkeli, Rovaniemi

The highlight of Studio & Gallery Villa Vinkkeli’s fall will be the joint exhibition of Edward Weston and his descendants Brett, Cole, Kim and Zach Weston. Edward Weston (1886–1958) was a 20th century photographer who wanted to bring photographic art available to the big public. His still life, nude and form studies belong to the key works in the history of photographic art. His inspiration is also seen in the works of his two sons, grandson and greatgrandson.The exhibition consists of about 40 original photographic prints by these 5 Weston family photographers.The exhibition is made possible by art collector Kirmo Wilén who owns an extensive collection of Weston’s works.

Edward Weston (1886-1958) was born in Illinois, USA, and got his first camera at the age of 16. Already in 1903 his work was exhibited at Chicago Art Institute. He moved to California in 1906, married Flora May Chandler in 1909 and had four sons. Two of them continued on their father’s steps as photographers; Brett and Cole. After a very productive and long career Edward was forced to leave photography and took his last photographs in 1948 due to Parkinson’s disease.

Brett Weston (1911-1993) was born in Los Angeles and started photography at the age of 14. Already in 1927 he held his first photo exhibition together with his father and his images were shown internationally in Germany. When Brett was very young he, his father, Ansel Adams and Imogen Cunningham founded Group f/64. According to his farther Brett was a more skilled photographer at age 15 than his father was at that time. Brett Weston’s best known images are black & white photographs taken in surrealistic style. After the illness of his father Brett spent two years in the darkroom printing the best 832 negatives his father had chosen.

Cole Weston (1919–2003) was the youngest son of Edward Weston. He devoted his life to photography and theatre. He directed over 30 plays during his life and had 6 children, one of which continued as a photographer; Kim Weston. With Edward’s permission he continued printing his father’s photos after inheriting 17 of his negatives in 1958.

Kim Weston (s. 1953) is the son of Cole and known for his “Fine art nude” -photographs. He worked together with his father printing his grandfather’s negatives and assisted also his uncle Brett. Kim lives and works in his grandfather’s house at Wild Cat Canyon, in California. He is also an active leader in photography workshops.

Zach Weston (s. 1990) continues in the footsteps of his great grandfather. He works with 6×7” black & white film and concentrates in nude, landscape and abstract shapes. He continues the long traditions of photography in the Weston family in 4th generation.