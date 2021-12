Nuorisotiloilla kävijämäärät nousussa vuoden takaiseen verrattuna

An exhibition showcasing the life's work of Mauri Kunnas to open at WeeGee Exhibition Centre in Tapiola, Espoo 9.12.2021 10:00:00 EET | Press release

An exhibition that is centred on the works of the internationally renowned author and artist Mauri Kunnas will open in autumn 2022 at the WeeGee Exhibition Centre. The exhibition will give the audience a chance to step inside the world of Mauri Kunnas's much loved books, as well as showcase the artist and his working methods. The exhibition will offer unprecedented and multisensory experiences for all admirers of Kunnas's works regardless of age.