Nya Buster M: Buster moderniserar den mångsidiga favoritbåten

The new Buster M – the popular multi-functional boat redesigned by Buster 15.8.2017 14:50 | Tiedote

The Buster M, the popular model in the small boat segment, is undergoing a major revamp as carried out by Buster, the largest manufacturer of aluminium boats in Europe. The new Buster M is presented at the Helsinki Boat-Afloat show 17–20 August, 2017.