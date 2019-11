Nya ledamöter invalda i Varmas styrelse

Varma is renewing its climate targets: Carbon-neutral portfolio by 2035, accelerated decommissioning of coal-fired power plants, oil exploration to be excluded 22.11.2019 08:20:35 EET | Tiedote

Developing the investment portfolio towards carbon neutrality by 2035 and investing in companies that mitigate the progression of climate change – these are among the climate targets outlined in Varma’s new Climate Policy for Investments.