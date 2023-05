NYAB allekirjoittaa kaksi sopimusta Infranordin kanssa infrastruktuurihankkeiden toteuttamisesta Kiirunan kunnassa

NYAB signed 10 MEUR agreement with Swedish Transport Administration 24.3.2023 12:35:17 EET | Press release

NYAB has signed an agreement with Swedish Transport Administration regarding strengthening measures on the road 750, between Holmfors and Sandträsk, as well as construction of a new bridge in Boden municipality in Norrbotten. The value of the contract is approximately 112 000 000 SEK.