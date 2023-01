NYAB ja Energiequelle Mikonkeitaan tuulipuistoa koskevaan BoP-sopimukseen

NYAB and Energiequelle sign BoP contract for Mikonkeidas wind farm 19.1.2023 09:40:07 EET | Press release

NYAB has signed a Balance of Plant (BoP) contract regarding the new Mikonkeidas wind farm constructed in Kristiinankaupunki, Ostrobothnia. The value of the contract is nearly EUR 18 million. Construction work will begin in February, and work for power plant installations will be completed in early 2024. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in September 2024.