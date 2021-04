Nykytaidetapahtuma Helsinki Biennaali toteutuu kesällä 2021

Dark rooms, longing for friends and glimpses of light – the pandemic through the eyes of young photographers in the ‘Fr – for real’ exhibition 31.3.2021 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

What does the coronavirus pandemic look like through the lenses of young people? What kinds of moments are saved on cameras or phones? Cultural Centre Stoa assembled a group of 13–17-year-olds to photograph moments in their daily lives and invited photography artist Nora Sayyad to curate an online exhibition consisting of the young people’s photographs. The virtual photo exhibition will open on Stoa’s website on 31 March 2021.