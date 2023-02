Nykytaiteen huippunimi Theaster Gates on uusin Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk -palkinnonsaaja

Theaster Gates, top name in contemporary art, is the newest Tapio Wirkkala rut Bryk Award recipient 1.2.2023 17:00:00 EET | Press release

The third Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk Award is given to the American artist Theaster Gates. The award winner will be announced on Wednesday 1 February 2023 as part of the Architecture and Design Days festival at Helsinki City Hall.