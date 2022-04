Olivia ja Leo olivat vuoden 2021 suosikkinimet

Digital and Population Data Services Agency Digihumaus report: The authorities' possibilities of processing and solving matters only digitally should be increased 1.4.2022 08:10:00 EEST | Press release

“We should increase the authorities’ possibilities of processing and solving matters only digitally in Finland. The authorities should be able to make and send decisions only digitally to all those who can use digital services,” says Janne Viskari, Director General of the Digital and Population Data Services Agency.