Olkiluodon häiriötilanne – laitos on vakaassa tilassa

The abnormal operational occurrence at Olkiluoto nuclear pover plant – the unit is stable 10.12.2020 18:25:52 EET | Press release

A severe abnormal disturbance occurred at the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant Unit 2 today at 12.22 that led to reactor shut down. The disturbance was possibly caused by a fault in the purification system for the reactor water. The situation is now stable and the unit in a safe state. There was no radioactive release to the environment.