Olkiluoto 3 etenee kohti polttoaineen latausta – STUK arvioi valmiuden

The event at Olkiluoto nuclear power plant yesterday caused no threat to the safety of people or environment 11.12.2020 07:54:11 EET | Press release

The situation at the Olkiluoto unit 2 is stable and Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) is continuing investigations and corrective activities concerning the event. The Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority is continuing the enhanced oversight of TVO:s work.