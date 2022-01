OP Ryhmä Amos Rexin uudeksi pääyhteistyökumppaniksi – luvassa kaikille avoimia ilmaispäiviä

A painting from Amos Anderson’s collection donated to city of Neubrandenburg in Germany 18.11.2021 13:10:00 EET | Press release

Föreningen Konstsamfundet r.f. is donating a 17th-century German painting to the city of Neubrandenburg, north of Berlin. Philipp Peter Roos’ (1657–1706) oil painting Shepherd with a Cow, Goats and Sheep which was purchased by Amos Anderson possibly in the 17th century during his trip to Germany, is important for residents of Neubrandenburg, as their art collection was destroyed in 1945.