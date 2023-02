Osaavaa työvoimaa jää työelämän ulkopuolelle, kun korkeasti koulutettujen ulkomaalaistaustaisten naisten työttömyys pitkittyy

Competent workforce is excluded from work life as the unemployment of highly educated women with foreign a background is prolonged 17.2.2023 08:00:00 EET | Press release

According to a study by the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health, it is much more difficult for highly educated women with a foreign background to become employed in Finland than highly educated men with a foreign background or highly educated women with a Finnish background. The study investigated the transition of unemployed, highly educated people to work life in 2014–2019. According to the study, new, targeted measures to support the employment of women with a foreign background are needed and that it is important for workplaces to open their doors to competent women moving to Finland.