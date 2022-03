Ostaja vastaa lemmikin maahantuonnin laillisuudesta – kissan- tai koiranpennun liian nuori ikä yksi merkki laittomasta tuonnista

Serious shortcomings in the working time records of foreigners working in private homes 7.3.2022 09:07:33 EET | Press release

The occupational safety and health authority inspected households using foreign labour last year. More than half of the inspected households had not given their employees work shifts in writing. One third lacked working time records, which made it difficult to determine actual pay. The inspections also revealed two cases of serious labour exploitation. The number of negligence cases was high and further inspections will be carried out this year.