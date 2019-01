Over 90 Timeout discussions on climate change to take place at locations all across Finland

Enough of the quarrelling, shouting from the sidelines and inaction! Finland will be home to constructive dialogue on 29 January for Timeout Day, when over 90 productive discussions will be held to try to work out what is stopping us from taking immediate action to address environmental concerns.

The forthcoming Timeout Day is being co-ordinated by Sitra and its purpose is to put everything else on hold to dedicate one whole day to considering a very important subject. The goal is to generate a nationwide discussion about controlling climate change and to involve even those that do not normally have a say in public discussions.

“The huge number of discussions speaks of peoples’ desire to control climate change. We have hundreds of good solutions that we can make use of. It is therefore important to understand what is stopping us from using these right here and now,” says Sitra’s Climate Solutions Specialist Tuuli Hietaniemi.

Anyone can organise a constructive climate change discussion. Indeed, the discussions already registered include a wide variety of different groups and organisations from different sectors of society and from 20 different regions, stretching from Naantali to Rovaniemi. The list features organisations such as CMI, Solita, Nakertaja-Hetteenmäki Village Association, the Cities of Lahti, Lappeenranta and Pori, and Espoo City Libraries.

“Seeing such a broad interest from all sectors of society in holding these dialogues generates real hope that a better culture of public discussion is taking shape,” says Janne Kareinen, who is leading the Timeout project.

Significant insights from the discussions on controlling climate change will be collated and made available to everyone on the Timeout web pages. At the same time, we will also get to see the dialogue skills that Finnish people already have.

You can register as a discussion organiser until 28 January. Holding a discussion is easy for anyone, as Sitra offers organisers a comprehensive materials pack, an invitation text, a script for the discussion and a video introduction.

Timeout is a way to initiate and carry out a constructive public discussion. Its goal is to make engaging in dialogue a civic skill that enables public discussion to become more constructive and less aggressive.

Further information:

Janne Kareinen, Specialist, Timeout, Sitra, +358 (294 ) 618 235, janne.kareinen@sitra.fi

Tuuli Hietaniemi, Specialist, Climate Solutions, Sitra, +358 (294 ) 618 411, tuuli.hietaniemi@sitra.fi

Anna Solovjew-Wartiovaara, Specialist, Communications, Sitra, +358 (294 ) 618 344, anna.solovjew-wartiovaara@sitra.fi