Pääministerin eronpyyntö tasavallan presidentille

Statement by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö on Finland’s NATO membership 4.4.2023 15:48:12 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 11/2023 4 April 2023 Finland has today become a member of the defence alliance NATO. The era of military non-alignment in our history has come to an end. A new era begins. Each country maximizes its own security. So does Finland. At the same time, NATO membership strengthens our international position and room for manoeuvre. As a partner, we have long actively participated in NATO activities. In the future, Finland will make a contribution to NATO’s collective deterrence and defence. Membership of the Alliance provides security for Finland. Finland, on the other hand, provides security for the Alliance. Finland, committed to the security of all NATO member states, will be a reliable ally that strengthens regional stability. Finland’s membership is not targeted against anyone. Nor does it change the foundations or objectives of Finland’s foreign and security policy. Finland is a stable and predictable Nordic country that s