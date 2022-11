Päätöstiedote: Kulttuuri- ja vapaa-aikalautakunta 15.11.2022

Oodi Book Fest: celebrating literature and Central Library’s fourth anniversary 15.11.2022 07:58:00 EET | Press release

The first-ever Oodi Book Fest is set to take place just before the beloved Central Library’s fourth anniversary on 3–4 December 2022. Oodi invites residents of all ages to attend the festival programme, consisting of literary discussions with top names and a performance by rap artist Áilu Valle. The weekend’s celebrations culminate in a visit by Aino Havukainen and Sami Toivonen, the creators of the popular children’s book series Tatu and Patu, on Sunday.