Päätöstiedote: Kulttuuri- ja vapaa-aikalautakunta 29.3.2022

‘Streets of Crime and Love’ takes you to Kallio as seen on film 25.3.2022 08:00:00 EET | Press release

Dozens of films and TV series have been filmed north of the Pitkäsilta Bridge in Helsinki for over a century. Villa Hakasalmi’s new exhibition ‘Streets of Crime and Love’ presents a fictional version of the Kallio neighbourhood where people have loved, worked and resorted to crime. The highly visual and cinematic exhibition is open from 1 April 2022 to 12 February 2023.