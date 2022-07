Päättäjillä ja kansalaisilla eri käsitys houkuttelevista yhteiskunnallisista osallistumistavoista

WCEF2022 invites the world to Africa on 6-8 December 2022 to build circular economy solutions 22.6.2022 08:04:45 EEST | Press release

For the first time ever, the Global South will be in focus as this year’s World Circular Economy Forum takes place in Africa on 6–8 December 2022. Titled From Africa to the World, the forum will be held in Kigali, Rwanda and online, with Studios held in several cities across Africa. Global Studios may also take place in Africa and around the world.