Packaging only to Rinki eco take-back points – furniture goes to waste stations
Rinki eco take-back points, located across Finland, only accept household packaging. Almost all of them also have take-back points for paper and clothes. Other types of waste should not be taken to Rinki eco take-back points. Finnish Packaging Recycling RINKI Ltd and Suomen Kiertovoima ry KIVO offer advice about where to take different types of waste.
Many Finns are spending a lot of time at home this spring. This means that an increasing amount of waste is generated in homes, especially packaging waste, waste from house renovations and garden waste.
Packaging only to Rinki eco take-back points – other waste goes to waste stations
Packaging waste should be taken to Rinki eco take-back points or to the residential property’s collection container. If the collection containers are full, waste must not be left on the ground next to the containers and must instead be stored until there is room in the containers.
Rinki eco take-back points only accept packaging waste for which there are collection facilities. Other waste, such as furniture and electrical waste, must not be taken to the eco take-back points; instead, it must be taken to a waste station.
Packaging waste volumes on the rise
Rinki empties the containers more frequently in busy times to ensure that they stay tidy. Please inform Rinki’s customer service team if you notice that a take-back point is full or messy. Rinki also monitors the filling of its containers with the help of advanced technology. In the Helsinki metropolitan area, for example, there are sensors in cardboard collection containers that send an alarm when they need to be emptied. The press machines for cardboard and plastic packaging also send an automatic alarm when emptying is required.
“Many people are staying at home, especially in the Helsinki metropolitan area, and there is a lot of packaging waste. We are emptying the containers even more often than usual in order to stay on top of things. Feedback from users of Rinki eco take-back points is very important to us so that we know exactly how the points are performing,” says Pertti Tammivuori, Operative Director at Finnish Packaging Recycling RINKI Ltd.
Find your nearest collection point
There are more than 1,850 Rinki eco take-back points for carton and glass packaging and metal, and more than 650 points accept plastic packaging. You can find your nearest Rinki eco take-back point quickly at rinkiin.fi. You can search by location or by packaging material. Packaging is also collected at collection points maintained by municipalities as well as at residential and commercial properties.
There are reception and collection channels for other types of waste across Finland. The collection points for all waste materials across Finland can be searched on the map at www.kierratys.info
National sorting instructions for packaging
It is easy to sort packaging waste because the same instructions apply everywhere in Finland. The sorting instructions are available at rinkiin.fi/sorting-instructions.
Rinki’s customer service team offers advice
Rinki’s customer service team is happy to receive feedback on Rinki eco take-back points and to advise consumers on sorting issues on 0800 133 888 (toll-free, Mon-Fri 7-21, Sat 9-18) and by email at service@rinkiin.fi.
You can also leave feedback on eco take-back points by filling in the online form at rinkiin.fi/rinki-ecopointfeedback.
Furniture and electrical equipment go to the municipal waste station
The exceptional situation has inspired many people to clean or renovate their homes. In recent weeks, visitor records have been broken at the waste stations of local waste companies and plants across Finland. The best time to visit a waste station is when it is not so busy, often early in the morning.
Hazardous waste, electrical equipment and many other materials can be taken to waste stations free of charge.
The waste stations have staff who can offer advice on sorting. It is advisable to check the opening hours and practices on the website of the waste facility in your area before visiting, and to postpone less urgent visits until the exceptional situation is over. The number of visitors has had to be limited due to exceptional circumstances at some of the busiest waste stations. There are more than 260 sorting and waste stations operated by KIVO’s members in different parts of Finland.
For more information, please contact:
Rinki: Jaana Lindman, Communications Manager, jaana.lindman@rinkiin.fi, tel. +358 40 7091920
KIVO: Kaisa Halme, Communications Specialist,kaisa.halme@kivo.fi, tel. +358 40 869 8350
--
How to sort household waste
1. Packaging
Packaging discarded by households can be taken to Rinki eco take-back points, recycling centres maintained by municipalities or collection containers at your residential property.
Tip: save space by flattening packaging such as carton biscuit boxes before bringing them to the eco take-back points. The tighter the packaging are placed in the container, the more packaging material can be transported in one go. This means that containers need be emptied less frequently, which makes the collection more efficient and reduces transport-related emissions. www.rinkiin.fi
2. Hazardous waste
Hazardous materials and packaging containing hazardous waste residues (e.g. oil canisters, containers that still have some paint left in them) must be taken to hazardous waste collection points, which are maintained by the municipalities. For more information, please visit: www.vaarallinenjate.fi (in Finnish and Swedish).
3. Electrical appliances, light bulbs, batteries, construction and garden waste and tyres
There are collection points for electrical appliances, light bulbs and batteries as well as for construction and garden waste and tyres.
Electrical appliances can also be taken to shops that sell them. Many shops take batteries and light bulbs, and tyres can be taken to tyre shops. www.kierratys.info
4. Furniture
Pieces of furniture must be taken to places specified by municipalities, which are usually located at large recycling centres and waste stations. www.kierratys.info
--
Finnish Packaging Recycling RINKI Ltd
Finnish Packaging Recycling RINKI Ltd is a non-profit service company owned by Finnish industry and retail trade and founded in 1997. We provide companies with effective and sustainable solutions concerning the execution of producer responsibility for packaging. Almost 4,500 companies that bear producer responsibility for packaging have joined Rinki. For consumers, we offer the nationwide Rinki eco take-back point network for the collection of packaging and the recycling of glass packaging waste. There are now more than 1,850 Rinki eco take-back points for carton and glass packaging and metal as well as more than 600 points for plastic packaging. www.rinkiin.fi
Suomen Kiertovoima ry KIVO
Suomen Kiertovoima ry KIVO represents public waste management operations. KIVO’s members include 31 municipal waste companies and plants facilities. KIVO’s member organisations take care of waste management for residents in a cost-effective and sustainable manner in cooperation with private companies and producer organisations. KIVO ensures that Finnish waste management operations are safe and healthy in all conditions, while promoting circular economy.
Avainsanat
Yhteyshenkilöt
Rinki: Jaana Lindman, Communications Manager, jaana.lindman@rinkiin.fi, tel. +358 40 7091920
KIVO: Kaisa Halme, Communications Specialist,kaisa.halme@kivo.fi, tel. +358 40 869 8350
Kuvat
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Mikonkatu 15 B
00100 HELSINKI
09 6162 3500, info@rinkiin.fihttps://www.rinkiin.fi
Suomen Pakkauskierrätys RINKI Oy on voittoa tavoittelematon, Suomen teollisuuden ja kaupan vuonna 1997 perustama ja omistama palveluyhtiö. Yrityksille tuotamme tehokkaita ja kestäviä ratkaisuja pakkausten tuottajavastuun toteutukseen. Rinkiin on liittynyt lähes 4 500 pakkausten tuottajavastuunsa hoitavaa yritystä. Kuluttajille tarjoamme valtakunnallisen Rinki-ekopisteverkoston pakkausten keräykseen ja lasipakkausjätteen kierrätykseen. Yli 1 850 pisteessä ympäri Suomen kerätään kartonki- ja lasipakkauksia sekä metallia, yli 600 pisteessä kerätään myös muovipakkauksia. www.rinkiin.fi
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Suomen Pakkauskierrätys RINKI Oy
Endast förpackningar till Rinki-ekopunkter – möbler till avfallsstationer5.5.2020 10:09:01 EEST | Tiedote
Via det riksomfattande Rinki-ekopunktnätet samlar man in hushållens förpackningar. Dessutom finns det vid nästan alla punkter också insamling av papper och i en del även insamling av kläder. Annat avfall ska inte föras till ekopunkterna. Finlands Förpackningsåtervinning RINKI Ab och Cirkulärkraft Finland rf KIVO ger råd om vart olika avfall ska föras.
Rinki-ekopisteisiin vain pakkauksia – huonekalut jäteasemille5.5.2020 10:09:01 EEST | Tiedote
Valtakunnallisessa Rinki-ekopisteverkostossa kerätään kotitalouksien pakkauksia. Lisäksi lähes kaikista pisteistä löytyy paperin ja osasta myös vaatteiden keräys. Muut jätteet eivät kuulu ekopisteille. Suomen Pakkauskierrätys RINKI Oy ja Suomen Kiertovoima ry KIVO neuvovat, minne eri jätteet tulee toimittaa.
Juorkunassa pakkauksia kerätään jatkossa kylätalon uudessa Rinki-ekopisteessä23.4.2020 10:21:40 EEST | Tiedote
Suomen Pakkauskierrätys RINKI Oy on perustanut uuden Rinki-ekopisteen Juorkunan kylätalon yhteyteen osoitteessa Olvasjärventie 1. Jatkossa kotitalouksien kartonki- ja lasipakkauksia sekä pienmetallia kerätään vain tässä pisteessä. Kylätalon lähellä sijaitsevan Rinki-ekopisteen (Puolangantie 355 / Vattulantie) syväkeräyssäiliöt poistetaan lumien sulattua, ja pisteen toiminta lopetetaan.
UFF keskeyttää tilapäisesti vaatekeräyksensä osassa Rinki-ekopisteitä9.4.2020 14:44:57 EEST | Tiedote
Ringin yhteistyökumppani UFF keskeyttää toistaiseksi vaatekeräyksen useilla paikkakunnilla koronaepidemian aiheuttaman poikkeustilanteen vuoksi. Pakkauskeräys toimii kaikilla Rinki-ekopisteillä normaalisti.
ABC Viipurinportin Rinki-ekopisteen muovipakkauskeräys vaihtaa paikkaa Lappeenrannassa26.3.2020 09:54:32 EET | Tiedote
Lappeenrannan ABC Viipurinportin (Hirsimäenkatu 1) Rinki-ekopisteen muovipakkauskeräys vaihtaa paikkaa. Keräyssäiliöt toimitetaan viikon 14 lopussa lähellä sijaitsevalle S-market Myllykeskuksen (Kaakkoiskaari 22) Rinki-ekopisteeseen, missä ei ole aiemmin ollut muovipakkauskeräystä.
Rinki-ekopiste Oulussa suljetaan kaupan remontin ajaksi28.2.2020 09:02:50 EET | Tiedote
K-Market Haapalehdon (Taakakepintie 1) yhteydessä oleva Rinki-ekopiste suljetaan tänään kaupan remontin ajaksi. Piste avataan uudelleen, kun remontti valmistuu touko- tai kesäkuussa.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme