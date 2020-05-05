Packaging only to Rinki eco take-back points – furniture goes to waste stations

Rinki eco take-back points, located across Finland, only accept household packaging. Almost all of them also have take-back points for paper and clothes. Other types of waste should not be taken to Rinki eco take-back points. Finnish Packaging Recycling RINKI Ltd and Suomen Kiertovoima ry KIVO offer advice about where to take different types of waste.

Many Finns are spending a lot of time at home this spring. This means that an increasing amount of waste is generated in homes, especially packaging waste, waste from house renovations and garden waste.

Packaging only to Rinki eco take-back points – other waste goes to waste stations

Packaging waste should be taken to Rinki eco take-back points or to the residential property’s collection container. If the collection containers are full, waste must not be left on the ground next to the containers and must instead be stored until there is room in the containers.

Rinki eco take-back points only accept packaging waste for which there are collection facilities. Other waste, such as furniture and electrical waste, must not be taken to the eco take-back points; instead, it must be taken to a waste station.

Packaging waste volumes on the rise

Rinki empties the containers more frequently in busy times to ensure that they stay tidy. Please inform Rinki’s customer service team if you notice that a take-back point is full or messy. Rinki also monitors the filling of its containers with the help of advanced technology. In the Helsinki metropolitan area, for example, there are sensors in cardboard collection containers that send an alarm when they need to be emptied. The press machines for cardboard and plastic packaging also send an automatic alarm when emptying is required.

“Many people are staying at home, especially in the Helsinki metropolitan area, and there is a lot of packaging waste. We are emptying the containers even more often than usual in order to stay on top of things. Feedback from users of Rinki eco take-back points is very important to us so that we know exactly how the points are performing,” says Pertti Tammivuori, Operative Director at Finnish Packaging Recycling RINKI Ltd.

Find your nearest collection point

There are more than 1,850 Rinki eco take-back points for carton and glass packaging and metal, and more than 650 points accept plastic packaging. You can find your nearest Rinki eco take-back point quickly at rinkiin.fi. You can search by location or by packaging material. Packaging is also collected at collection points maintained by municipalities as well as at residential and commercial properties.

There are reception and collection channels for other types of waste across Finland. The collection points for all waste materials across Finland can be searched on the map at www.kierratys.info

National sorting instructions for packaging

It is easy to sort packaging waste because the same instructions apply everywhere in Finland. The sorting instructions are available at rinkiin.fi/sorting-instructions.

Rinki’s customer service team offers advice

Rinki’s customer service team is happy to receive feedback on Rinki eco take-back points and to advise consumers on sorting issues on 0800 133 888 (toll-free, Mon-Fri 7-21, Sat 9-18) and by email at service@rinkiin.fi.

You can also leave feedback on eco take-back points by filling in the online form at rinkiin.fi/rinki-ecopointfeedback.

Furniture and electrical equipment go to the municipal waste station

The exceptional situation has inspired many people to clean or renovate their homes. In recent weeks, visitor records have been broken at the waste stations of local waste companies and plants across Finland. The best time to visit a waste station is when it is not so busy, often early in the morning.

Hazardous waste, electrical equipment and many other materials can be taken to waste stations free of charge.

The waste stations have staff who can offer advice on sorting. It is advisable to check the opening hours and practices on the website of the waste facility in your area before visiting, and to postpone less urgent visits until the exceptional situation is over. The number of visitors has had to be limited due to exceptional circumstances at some of the busiest waste stations. There are more than 260 sorting and waste stations operated by KIVO’s members in different parts of Finland.

For more information, please contact:

Rinki: Jaana Lindman, Communications Manager, jaana.lindman@rinkiin.fi, tel. +358 40 7091920

KIVO: Kaisa Halme, Communications Specialist,kaisa.halme@kivo.fi, tel. +358 40 869 8350

How to sort household waste

1. Packaging

Packaging discarded by households can be taken to Rinki eco take-back points, recycling centres maintained by municipalities or collection containers at your residential property.

Tip: save space by flattening packaging such as carton biscuit boxes before bringing them to the eco take-back points. The tighter the packaging are placed in the container, the more packaging material can be transported in one go. This means that containers need be emptied less frequently, which makes the collection more efficient and reduces transport-related emissions. www.rinkiin.fi

2. Hazardous waste

Hazardous materials and packaging containing hazardous waste residues (e.g. oil canisters, containers that still have some paint left in them) must be taken to hazardous waste collection points, which are maintained by the municipalities. For more information, please visit: www.vaarallinenjate.fi (in Finnish and Swedish).

3. Electrical appliances, light bulbs, batteries, construction and garden waste and tyres

There are collection points for electrical appliances, light bulbs and batteries as well as for construction and garden waste and tyres.

Electrical appliances can also be taken to shops that sell them. Many shops take batteries and light bulbs, and tyres can be taken to tyre shops. www.kierratys.info

4. Furniture

Pieces of furniture must be taken to places specified by municipalities, which are usually located at large recycling centres and waste stations. www.kierratys.info

Finnish Packaging Recycling RINKI Ltd

Finnish Packaging Recycling RINKI Ltd is a non-profit service company owned by Finnish industry and retail trade and founded in 1997. We provide companies with effective and sustainable solutions concerning the execution of producer responsibility for packaging. Almost 4,500 companies that bear producer responsibility for packaging have joined Rinki. For consumers, we offer the nationwide Rinki eco take-back point network for the collection of packaging and the recycling of glass packaging waste. There are now more than 1,850 Rinki eco take-back points for carton and glass packaging and metal as well as more than 600 points for plastic packaging. www.rinkiin.fi

Suomen Kiertovoima ry KIVO

Suomen Kiertovoima ry KIVO represents public waste management operations. KIVO’s members include 31 municipal waste companies and plants facilities. KIVO’s member organisations take care of waste management for residents in a cost-effective and sustainable manner in cooperation with private companies and producer organisations. KIVO ensures that Finnish waste management operations are safe and healthy in all conditions, while promoting circular economy.