Påminnelse – pressvisning ti 8.5: Fantastico! Italiensk konst från 1920- och 1930-talet

Reminder – press conference, Tue 8 May: Fantastico! Italian Art from the 1920s and 1930s 4.5.2018 11:22 | Kutsu

Dear recipient, you are cordially invited to the press conference for the exhibition Fantastico! Italian Art from the 1920s and 1930s. The event will be held in the Ateneum Hall on Tuesday 8 May at 12:00. After the press conference, the exhibition will be open for preview until 15:00. The exhibition will be open to the public from 10 May to 19 August 2018.