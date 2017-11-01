Pardia membership survey: Growth of work intensity detrimental to coping at work

According to Pardia’s membership survey, up to 81% of the respondents were working with duties that required mastering increasing amounts of new information. 76 respondents in 100 said their scope of duties had expanded, 74 said the number of duties had increased while 63 reported increased level of difficulty of the work duties.

The load from work has grown particularly through the transition to more intensive work, as a study shows that there have been clearly fewer organisation changes at the workplaces over the past two years than before. 53% of the workplaces have seen workforce reductions, which, however, is considerably less than in the 2015 membership survey (71%).

The survey indicates that the strongest increase in difficulty (67%) and requirements for mastering new information (84%) lie in specialist tasks. At the same time, managerial and supervisory workers are facing more duties (84%) on a broader spectrum (83%) than other employee groups.

“Coping at work continues to deteriorate most significantly by the hectic pace at work, insufficient salary with respect to the demand level of the tasks and pressure from work not done. Over the past two years, there have been a clear growth of sensation of hurry and mental fatigue in particular along with the fear that one cannot keep up with the pace of development of the working life. The fast pace and mental fatigue stress those under 45 the most, while those over 45 fear falling behind the developments,” says Pardia Chairman Niko Simola.

Right scope of work increasingly important

Great organisational changes that have lasted for years and the subsequently changed work description have contributed to the growth of the intensity of work, further boosted by the increased workload per employee resulting from workforce reductions.

“The situation calls for reviewing employee workloads in order to improve coping at work from the present level.”

According to the survey, the respondents find the organisation of work the most important: reducing the workload and slowing down the pace, improving management methods and changing the work descriptions and making them less heavy.

According to Mr Simola, these measures are needed in combination with additional training on duties and adjusted salary to better reflect the increased demand level and burden from work.

For several years now, estimates of the performance of the remuneration systems have been on a decline. Only 21% of the respondents currently feel the salary reacts to changes to duties at work. In addition, the sentiment regarding the incentive nature of the salary system is critical. Only 20% of the respondents feel that the system encourages the development of professional skills, and a mere 15% consider it rewarding for good performance.

Says Mr Simola, “The current salary systems require prompt updating in order to reflect the changed demand level and burden of work.”

The Pardia Membership Survey is a biannual study of the situation at Pardia members’ workplaces and the members’ coping at work. The 2017 membership survey was conducted online in September. A 20% sample of Pardia members were selected as respondents. Of those who received the questionnaire, 45% responded, a total of 2,488 respondents. 42% of the respondents indicate they worked in non-managerial professional positions, 51% in specialist positions and 7% in supervisory or managerial positions. The previous membership surveys were conducted in 1998, 2002, 2006, 2009 , 2011, 2013 and 2015.

For additional information, please contact: Niko Simola, Chairman, Federation of Salaried Employees Pardia, mobile phone +358 40 566 8517 and Tapio Rissanen, Ombudsman, mobile phone +358 45 7731 4358.

The Federation of Salaried Employees, Pardia has a total membership of 30,000, of whom the majority are employed by government agencies and institutions, and a significant number are employed by public utilities, companies, universities, and Kela. Pardia is one of the largest member unions of the Finnish Confederation of Professionals (STTK).