Parkkisähkö Oy:n uusi toimitusjohtaja Ville Sirén: Asiakaskokemus, kiinteistöjen energianhallinta ja kumppaniyhteistyö markkinoita nopeamman kasvun mahdollistajina

Parking Energy's new CEO Ville Sirén: Superior customer experience, property energy management and partnerships as enablers of continued faster-than-market growth

The Managing Director of Parking Energy Ltd., a Finnish pioneer in electric vehicle charging for properties, will change. The Board of Directors of Parking Energy Oy has appointed Ville Sirén as the new CEO as of 7.10.2022.