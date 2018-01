PATRIZIA myynyt Espoossa sijaitsevan datakeskuskiinteistön - strategisesti hyvällä paikalla sijaitseva kiinteistö, jossa pitkäaikainen vuokralainen.

PATRIZIA acquires TRIUVA - placing the company firmly amongst the top 10 European real estate investment managers 13.11.2017 13:02 | Tiedote

Acquisition increases PATRIZIA’s AUM to more than EUR 30 billion Broadens and strengthens the group’s range of products and services Significant expansion of market presence strengthens European network Augsburg, 12 November 2017. PATRIZIA Immobilien AG announces that it has acquired TRIUVA Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH, significantly expanding its business in Germany and Europe. Both parties agreed to not disclose the purchase price. “This acquisition is a perfect fit for our growth strategy. It will strengthen our European network, expand our market presence and broaden the range of products and services for our clients. We will also consolidate our position as the leading independent real estate investment manager in Europe,” explains Wolfgang Egger, CEO of PATRIZIA Immobilien AG. TRIUVA is one of the leading providers of real estate investments in Europe. The company manages around 40 funds, partners with more than 80 institutional investors and consists of around 200 employee