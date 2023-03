Paul ja Fanny Sinebrychoffin kotimuseo avautuu virtuaalinäyttelynä Digimuseo.fi -palvelussa

Alexander Lauréus – To Rome 16 February 2023 – 20 August 2023 at the Sinebrychoff Art Museum 14.2.2023 14:00:00 EET | Press release

The Alexander Lauréus – To Rome exhibition produced by the Sinebrychoff Art Museum provides a broad overview of Lauréus’s life and art, as well as new perspectives. The exhibition follows in the artist’s footsteps from Turku to Stockholm and via Paris to Rome. Around 70 oil paintings and drawings are on display. The exhibition includes many works which have never before been publicly displayed. Lauréus was a pioneer in Romantic painting and a cosmopolitan. The exhibition is based on new research and reassessment of Lauréus’s art. The artist’s time in Rome receives attention as the apex of his artistic output. Alexander Lauréus’s art was last displayed in a monographic exhibition 40 years ago at the Sinebrychoff Art Museum.