Pelaajat.com ja DNA jatkavat vahvaa yhteistyötään myös tänä vuonna

DNA’s CEO: “Unjustified lack of trust leads to unnecessary monitoring” – DNA’s way of work provides more freedom than ever before 17.1.2022 08:00:00 EET | Press release

DNA’s custom of giving its employees the flexibility to work wherever and whenever it suits them, which the company adopted in 2012, has become one of its biggest success stories. The freedom staff have – to choose their place and time of work – has only increased in the 10 years since, and the flexible approach is now a mainstay of DNA’s corporate culture. Pursuing this model has required trust on both sides, determination, and continuous efforts to promote team spirit and employees’ well-being. The success of the model has also translated into a healthier bottom line.