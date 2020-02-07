Petri Häkkinen receives a silver medal of merit of the Finnish police

Petri Häkkinen, Chief Security Officer at the City of Espoo, has been awarded a silver medal of merit of the Finnish Police in recognition of his work. Häkkinen has collaborated with local authorities and organisations for a long time with the aim of promoting the security of the city and its residents.

The silver medal of merit is one of the four decorations of the Finnish police, mainly awarded to members of the police force. These decorations may also be awarded to other individuals in recognition of their work for the benefit of the police. Häkkinen received his medal on 7 February 2020. The medal was awarded by National Police Commissioner Seppo Kolehmainen.

Häkkinen has worked for the City of Espoo, in positions related to security planning and preparedness, since the spring of 2011. He is currently the head of the City of Espoo’s Security and Preparedness Unit that is responsible for the city’s security planning, information and cyber security, data protection and preparedness.

Häkkinen is in charge of various local security networks, including the steering group of the City of Espoo’s security strategy and the violent radicalisation prevention network of the City of Espoo and the Western Uusimaa Police Department as well as the security communications network.

Largely based on Häkkinen’s idea, the city organised the Safe Espoo event for young people in 2019. Another event will be held next autumn, and the idea will be developed further by organising security awareness events for wider audiences during the spring.

“I am very flattered and grateful for this recognition. I am pleased that my long-term work is acknowledged and valued. I truly believe that this medal acknowledges the work of everyone with whom I have had the opportunity to work,” Häkkinen says.