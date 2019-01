Pietari ja Saimaa aloittavat yhteistyön matkailun kehittämisessä

St. Petersburg and Lake Saimaa attract international tourists together 17.1.2019 09:43 | Tiedote

St. Petersburg, Lake Saimaa and Leningrad Region start cooperation in tourism promotion in order to attract international tourists from China, South Korea and Central Europe. The aim of the cooperation is to raise awareness and develop contacts with tour operators to increase high-value incoming tourism outside the main tourism season. In Lake Saimaa are Imatra, Lappeenranta, Mikkeli and Savonlinna – the cities that form the Lake Saimaa – Purest Finland brand consortium.