Pilvien paino kertoo kahden kirjailijan surullisesta kohtalosta nukketeatterin keinoin – vain aikuisille!

Duo Ali Saad & Sanna Salmenkallio’s concert at Vuosaari House combines elements of Arabic and European cultures 18.9.2020 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Iraqi and Finnish duo Ali Saad & Sanna Salmenkallio explore the landscapes between Arabic and European cultures. At Vuosaari House on 9 October, the duo will be joined by Muqam Band who play exotic Arabic pop with an European twist.