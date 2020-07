Poikkipolkuja ekologiaan -näyttely johdattaa biotaiteen keinoin syvempiin kysymyksiin ekosysteemistä

Relief from exhausting everyday life - Ami Lindholm’s media art exhibition at Oodi wants to comfort parents 31.7.2020 08:58:00 EEST | Press release

Animation artist and illustrator Ami Lindholm wants her art to cheer people up and give them hope. Her observations of everyday life start with her own life, but in the process of drawing, the experiences become universal. The animated media work allows viewers to touch and to experience empathy.