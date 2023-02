Polar Metalli investoi voimakkaasti kasvuun ja kehittämiseen

Polar Metalli makes significant investments in growth and development 1.2.2023 08:15:00 EET | Press release

In 2023, Polar Metalli from Keminmaa, Finland is making its largest investments in the company's history. The full investment amount is 2.6 M€ of which 1.9 M€ is allocated towards new machinery. The investment covers two new machines and a new production facility. By making these investments, the company seeks to achieve significant growth, which will also create new employment opportunities.