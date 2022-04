Premicon kvartaalitason transaktiovolyymi ennätyksellinen 413 M€

Premico acquired 148 rental units to be constructed in Kruunuvuorenranta, Helsinki and in Porvoo city centre 28.1.2022 07:00:00 EET | Press release

Premico Residential Fund II Ky, a fund managed by Premico, has signed a contract with Skanska for the construction of a residential building in Kruunuvuorenranta, Helsinki, consisting of 83 affordable rental apartments and ca. 350m2 retail space, which will serve the residents as a grocery store of the local neighborhood. Premico has also signed a contract with Pohjola Rakennus to construct a residential building consisting of 65 rental apartments to be located in Porvoo city centre. These development projects will complement the portfolio of Premico Residential Fund I and II, which both invest in affordable housing. Premico is developing the assets with short-term interest subsidy loans.