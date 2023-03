Premicon rakennuttamalle kiinteistölle Suomen ensimmäinen asuinkerrostalojen toteutusvaiheen BREEAM-sertifikaatti

Premico’s third residential fund held its first closing and signed the first acquisition 14.10.2022 08:26:30 EEST | Press release

Real estate fund management and services company Premico has announced the first closing of its newest residential fund, Premico Residential Fund III, at the end of September with equity commitments of 45 MEUR. The fund is open for new investors and targets to raise 250 MEUR of equity in total. In connection with the first closing, the Fund has signed its first acquisition and aims for several further acquisitions yet during the fall of 2022.