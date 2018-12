President Niinistö and Mrs Haukio to visit Austria

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland

Press Release 50/2018

27 December 2018

President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö and Mrs Jenni Haukio will visit Austria on Tuesday 1 January 2019. Invited by Federal President of the Republic of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen and Mrs Doris Schmidauer, the presidential couple will attend the traditional Vienna Philharmonic New Year’s Concert at the Musikverein concert hall in Vienna.

During the visit, President Niinistö and Federal President Van der Bellen will also discuss current bilateral and international matters.

The presidents last met at the European presidents’ meeting of the Arraiolos Group in Latvia in September 2018. President Niinistö and Mrs Haukio previously visited Austria in 2016.