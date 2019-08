President Niinistö besöker Ukraina

Jouni Mölsä appointed as President’s Director of Communications 9.8.2019 14:19:54 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic Press release 22/2019 9 August 2019 President of the Republic of Finland has appointed Jouni Mölsä, Master of Science in Economics and Business Administration, as his Director of Communications. Director of Communications at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Mölsä is currently on assignment at the General Secretariat of the Council of the European Union in Brussels. He has previously worked as a Press Counsellor at the Finnish Embassy in London, political reporter for the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper and radio producer at BBC World Service in London. He was selected as the Communication Professional of the Year in 2016 by ProCom, the Finnish Association of Communication Professionals. Mölsä will take up the post of Director of Communications and Cabinet member on 1 September 2019.