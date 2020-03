President Niinistö spoke with President Putin

Office of the President of the Republic

Press Release 7/2020

16 March 2020

President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation on 16 March 2020.

The Presidents discussed the situation created by the coronavirus and its implications for the Finnish-Russian border. Both agreed that the containment of the virus called for broad-based international cooperation. President Niinistö underlined the importance of an ongoing exchange of information.

The call was initiated by Finland.