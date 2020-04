President Niinistö spoke with the President of China

Office of the President of the Republic

Press release 13/2020

14 April 2020

The President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö conducted a fairly long and very pleasant telephone conversation with the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping on Tuesday April 14th. The Presidents discussed China’s determined action to combat the coronavirus pandemic and its economic repercussions. As the fight against the pandemic and economic recession is crucial also globally, the Presidents underlined the importance of proactive initiative and international cooperation.

President Niinistö noted that China’s experiences have been closely monitored and expressed his gratitude for medical information and other cooperation. President Niinistö talked about the shortage of protective equipment in Finland and told that leading representatives of the Finnish business community were also working to alleviate the situation through contacts with their Chinese partners. The Presidents noted that cooperation between the two countries in protection from the pandemic was working well and would continue.

The Presidents stressed the good relationship between Finland and China, the anniversary of which is being celebrated this year, and agreed it would continue to develop. Both expressed the wish to meet in person soon in a healthier world. The call was initiated by Finland.