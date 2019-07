President Niinistö to attend the French National Day celebrations in Paris

Office of the President of the Republic

Press release 20/2019

10 July 2019

President of the Republic of Finland will participate in the celebration of the French National Day or Bastille Day in Paris on 14 July 2019. His visit will be hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron.

The visit will begin with the traditional Bastille Day parade at Avenue des Champs-Élysées. This year the parade will celebrate European defence cooperation with participants from all the countries, including Finland, that have joined the European Intervention Initiative (EI2) set out by France.

After the parade, there will be a luncheon hosted by President Macron and a bilateral meeting between President Niinistö and President Macron.

Bastille Day commemorates the storming of the Bastille fortress, a turning point of the French revolution.