President Niinistö to attend the meeting of the Arraiolos Group in Latvia

Press release 37/2018

7 September 2018

President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will attend the European presidents’ meeting of the Arraiolos Group in Latvia on 13–14 September 2018. The two-day event will be organised in the Rundāle Palace and Riga Castle.

This year the topics of discussion will include European security and future. The meeting will be hosted by President of Latvia Raimonds Vējonis and altogether presidents from 13 EU member states will attend. In addition to discussions, the programme will include bilateral meetings between the heads of states.

The Arraiolos Group has convened every year since 2003 for informal discussions at presidential level. Meetings of the Group have also been held in Finland in 2005 and 2012.