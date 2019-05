President Niinistö to make official visit to Slovenia

Office of the President of the Republic

Press release 11/2019

9 May 2019

President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö will make an official visit to Slovenia on 23–24 May 2019.

President Niinistö and President of Slovenia Borut Pahor will hold their official discussions in Ljubljana on Thursday, 23 May. In addition to bilateral relations between Finland and Slovenia, the Presidents will discuss topics such as security policy and the future of Europe. President Niinistö will also meet Slovenian Prime Minister Marjan Šarec and Speaker of the National Assembly of Slovenia Dejan Židan as well as speak to local secondary school students with President Pahor in a climate change seminar.

On Friday, 24 May, Presidents Niinistö and Pahor will visit an ecovillage Suha pri Predosljah and unveil a Finnish-Slovenian bench of friendship in Planica.

Presidents Niinistö and Pahor met previously in February 2019 in conjunction with the Munich Security Conference. The previous presidential visit from Finland to Slovenia took place in 2005 when President Tarja Halonen visited the country.