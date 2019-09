President Niinistö to make official visit to Ukraine

Office of the President of the Republic

Press release 28/2019

9 September 2019

President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö will make an official visit to Ukraine on 12–13 September 2019.

President Niinistö will hold official discussions with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Thursday 12 September. In addition to bilateral relations between Finland and Ukraine, the Presidents will discuss, among other things, the situation in eastern Ukraine and relations between Ukraine and the EU.

On the second day of the visit, Friday 13 September, President Niinistö will be a keynote speaker at the Yalta European Strategy conference, one theme of which this year is happiness. In addition, President Niinistö will meet Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk and Speaker of Parliament Dmytro Razumkov.

This will be the first meeting of President Niinistö and President Zelenskyy. Former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko made an official visit to Finland in January 2017. President Niinistö last visited Ukraine in 2014.