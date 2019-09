President Niinistö to make official working visit to Washington D.C.

Office of the President of the Republic

Press release 30/2019

18 September 2019

President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will make an official working visit to the United States and will meet President of the United States Donald Trump in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, 2 October 2019.

At the meeting to be held in the White House, the Presidents will discuss opportunities to increase cooperation between Finland and the United States, including European and Arctic security. They will also discuss ways to advance shared interests in commercial and technological cooperation. Following their discussions and working lunch, the Presidents will hold a joint press conference.

The meeting will occur during the 100th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between Finland and the United States.