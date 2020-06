Presidentinlinnaan voi tutustua verkossa

Visit the Presidential Palace online 30.6.2020 12:14:38 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic Press Release 18/2020 30 June 2020 The Open House event at the Presidential Palace is now virtual. On the tour, created with panoramic images, it possible to visit the halls and rooms of the Palace and view its art works, furniture and history. You can start the tour at the address https://www.presidentti.fi/en/presidentialpalace360/. The Open House event cannot be held at the Presidential Palace due to the coronavirus pandemic. The most recent Open House took place at the Palace in September 2019, during the celebrations for the 100th anniversary of Finland’s republican form of government. In addition to its imperial art collection, the Presidential Palace displays a number of works owned by the Ateneum Art Museum. The imperial art collection includes works by, among others, Albert Edelfelt, Werner Holmberg, Ferdinand von Wright, Hjalmar Munsterhjelm and Akseli Gallen-Kallela. The collection also has bronze busts of all past Presidents of the Re