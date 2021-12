Presidentti Martti Ahtisaarella todettu uusi koronavirustartunta

President Niinistö spoke with Russian President Putin 14.12.2021 12:51:20 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 35/2021 14 December 2021 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö had a phone call with President of Russia Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, 14 December 2021. In addition to the bilateral relations between Finland and Russia, the Presidents had a thorough discussion on the situation at the borders of Ukraine. President Niinistö expressed the grave concern on the tense situation and stressed the need to find a diplomatic resolution to it. President Niinistö noted that Finland has a stable foreign and security policy line as expressed in the government reports. President Niinistö continued the discussion on the Helsinki Spirit.